UK to introduce emergency laws to stem coronavirus outbreak | UK News

The UK will soon introduce emergency laws to curb the coronavirus outbreak, including banning public gatherings and give police the power to detain infected people, according to reports.

The move would be an escalation of the UK crisis plan, which critics say was too relaxed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures taken by other European countries to curb the spread of the virus. .

Plus:

But on Friday, the England Premier League football suspended all matches until April 4 and its organizers postponed other events such as the London Marathon.

"We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with the coronavirus, including the powers to stop mass meetings and compensate organizations," a government source told Reuters news agency.

"We will publish this legislation next week."

British media said the ban on mass gatherings could take effect next weekend and could affect events such as the Glastonbury music festival, the Wimbledon tennis championship and the Grand National horse race.

Legislation expected to become law by the end of the month comes after it was reported on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose by one day from 200 to 798 cases.

Ministers believe the virus will eventually infect the majority of the population, and the law is intended to remain in effect for two years to ease pressure on health services, according to The Times.

Emergency measures include allowing authorities to detain people "for a limited period,quot; if they are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, the newspaper said.

Authorities may also close ports if there are not enough personnel to monitor border security.

The government may order schools to remain open if they are deemed to be unnecessarily closed and close them during peaks of the pandemic, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, older people in nursing homes may receive less care and support due to a shortage of staff.

Local authorities may offer reduced levels of care to people in their homes or care homes, provided that it does not cause "negligence or serious harm,quot;.