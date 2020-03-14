UFC Fight Night Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira live scores, updates, highlights from the first UFC empty arena event

%MINIFYHTMLe6615ac964639af90833f63aeb0f920611% %MINIFYHTMLe6615ac964639af90833f63aeb0f920612%

While all the major sports organizations in North America have temporarily halted their stations due to the coronavirus outbreak, the UFC advances in a controversial manner as the UFC Fight Night occurs on Saturday from the Nilson Nelson gym in Brasilia, Brazil. The main event features a captured weight competition at 158.5 pounds between lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira. The contracted weight for the fight was changed as Lee weighed in at 158.5 pounds on Friday morning, 2.5 pounds above the untitled limit of 156. Oliveira will receive 20 percent of Lee's bag.

After an unsuccessful season at welterweight, Lee (18-5) made an emphatic statement upon his return to the lightweight division at UFC 244 when he scored one of the best knockouts of 2019 against Gregor Gillespie. Lee has an 11-3 record in the UFC as a lightweight.

Oliveira (28-8) has been in an incredible tear lately winning six consecutive fights, all within range, to be inserted into the title race. Of his 28 career wins, 26 have been eliminated (eight knockouts, 18 submissions).

This is a great stage for both boys and the win is paramount due to the depth of the lightweight division, which is considered best in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night live scores, updates

Sporting News will provide updates once the main card begins at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night undercard results

UFC Fight Night Card

Principal card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira; Catch Weight (158.5 lbs)

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns; Welterweight

Renato Moicano against Damir Hadžović; Light

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov; Light heavy weight

Francisco Trinaldo against John Makdessi; Light

Preliminary card