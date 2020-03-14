Two men sitting inside a car die in San Leandro – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – Two men were shot dead in San Leandro on Friday night while sitting inside a car, according to police.

San Leandro police said the shooting occurred Friday around 11 p.m. Along the 2100 block of East 14th St. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots and upon arrival found two men with gunshot wounds sitting inside a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Their identities are withheld until it is confirmed that their relatives have been notified.

A preliminary investigation determined that there was some form of verbal exchange between the victims and the suspect just before the shooting was fired, police said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. No suspicious information is available immediately.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.