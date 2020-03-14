Twin Cities custodians vote on new union contract – Up News Info

– Thousands of Twin Cities custodians vote for a new union contract.

SEIU Local 26 members vote to ratify a new agreement. Janitors work for dozens of subcontractors to clean corporate buildings in the Twin Cities.

Employees went on strike for a day in February. SEIU Local 26 President Iris Altamirano says this is the best deal they have ever negotiated.

"It is … a significant increase this year, so we need a vote," Altamirano said. "It is an increase of $ 2.20 in the next four years."

The agreement also includes six paid sick days and more training.