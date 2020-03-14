Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says doctor

President Trump's doctor said Saturday that the president had tested negative for coronavirus. Trump said at a press conference earlier that day that he had been examined Friday.

"I also took the exam last night. I decided that I should build on yesterday's press conference," Trump said at a press conference Saturday with members of the Coronavirus Task Force. The president was repeatedly questioned about whether he had performed a test during a press conference on Friday.

"We are using all the power of the federal government to beat the virus," Trump said.

He also urged people not to travel domestically, saying, "If you don't have to travel, I wouldn't." Trump said he was "seriously,quot; considering restricting travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland, after he announced travel restrictions from Europe earlier this week. Pence confirmed that restrictions would be in place. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said these restrictions do not apply to cargo or to American citizens.

Trump announced a national emergency on Friday "to unleash the full power of the federal government." Hours later, the House overwhelmingly passed legislation to provide direct assistance to Americans affected by the spread of the virus, including provisions on free testing and paid sick leave and family leave.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Trump called the bill passed in the House "very, very bipartisan," and thanked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and President Nancy Pelosi for negotiating the package. The Senate is expected to consider the bill next week.

"We want to end this quickly and with very little death," Trump said of the coronavirus. He also said that "we have created a series of new stars,quot;, referring to the members of the working group.

The president also expressed optimism about the stock market, which has fallen in recent weeks, and said he expected a "tremendous rebound,quot; once the crisis has passed.

"I think it will have a tremendous rebound when this is over," Trump said.

On Friday, Trump announced actions including a public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with shortcut locations. It also denied any responsibility for delays in making the evidence available.