Trump says they've tried it and extends travel ban to Britain and Ireland

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he was tested for the coronavirus.

Trump, wearing a "USA,quot; baseball cap, held a press conference on Saturday in which he announced that he had been examined for the coronavirus on Friday night, after which Vice President Mike Pence officially announced that the administration was extending its travel ban to the United States. Kingdom and Ireland.

Whether the president would be evaluated had been speculation since it first emerged that a member of a Brazilian delegation visiting Mar-a-Lago had tested positive. Two other people who were with the president of Mar-a-Lago tested positive and several members of Congress isolated themselves after interacting with some of the same people.

Trump said he decided to get tested for the coronavirus after Friday's press conference.

"People were asking if I took the exam," he said.

When asked when he expected to get the result, Trump said, "One day, two days."

"They send it to a laboratory," he said.

The White House has begun verifying the temperatures of anyone in close contact with Trump or Pence. White House staff verified the temperatures of everyone who came to the press conference.

Reporters pressured Trump on "mixed messages," asking why he shook hands with a row of executives who attended his press conference on Friday where he announced a national emergency.

"It almost becomes a habit, and you quit that habit," he said, noting that "walking away from shaking hands is a good thing."

Pence said the federal government is extending a travel ban to the United Kingdom and Ireland, starting at midnight Monday.

Trump also praised the stock market gains that took place on Friday when he announced a national emergency to deal with the coronavirus health crisis.

"I was honored to see that the stock market set a record in a short period of time," Trump said, adding that his conclusion was that he should hold a press conference "five times a day."

While it may have been the biggest jump in gross numbers in percentage terms, it was not considered a record day for stock market earnings.