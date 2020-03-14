Trump declares emergency virus; House passes aid package

President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to combat the outbreak, and then supported an aid package in Congress that is on track to provide direct aid to Americans.

From the Rose Garden, Trump said: "I am officially declaring a national emergency," freeing up to $ 50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

Trump also announced a series of executive actions, including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with shortcut locations, as Washington attempts to subdue the new virus whose spread is shaking markets, closing institutions and disrupting lives. of ordinary Americans. .

But he denied any responsibility for the delays in making the evidence available as his administration has been criticized for being too slow to respond.

Trump said: "I am not responsible at all,quot; for the slow implementation of the tests.

Before the House voted on Friday night, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the tightly packed package that will provide free testing, sick pay for workers, increased unemployment benefits, and enhanced food programs.

"We did what we said we were going to do: put families first," said Pelosi, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, including many freshmen. The House passed the bill after midnight in a bipartisan vote, 363-40. Republican Ken Buck of Windsor was the only Colorado lawmaker to vote against the bill.

Now he goes to the Senate.

Trump's approval tweet infused new energy into the package, ensuring cautious Republicans joined in a strong vote.

"I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act," wrote Trump.

"I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to join in and VOTE YES!" He added: "I hope to sign the final bill as soon as possible!"

The rush of activity late in the day culminated a tumultuous week in Washington when the fast-moving virus left ordinary Americans suddenly navigating quarantines, school closings, and a changed lifestyle.

The White House was under enormous pressure, dealing with the crisis on multiple fronts as it increasingly invaded the President.

Trump is known to scoff at public health councils, and eagerly shook hands during the hour-long afternoon event, but acknowledged that "most likely,quot; will be examined shortly after exposure to people who gave positive for the virus. The White House doctor later indicated that their interactions were low risk and that tests are not necessary.

Still, Trump said officials don't want people to take the test unless they have certain symptoms. "We don't want people without symptoms to go and do that test," Trump said, adding: "It is totally unnecessary."

In addition, Trump took a number of other steps to boost energy markets, ease the financial burden on Americans with student loans, and provide medical professionals with additional "flexibility,quot; in treating patients during the public health crisis.

"Through very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the virus threat," Trump said.

For the Congressional aid package, which is based on a $ 8.3 billion emergency measure passed last week, is the provision of free testing, sick pay, and family leave.

Providing sick wages to workers is a crucial element of federal efforts to stop the rapid spread of the infection. Authorities warn that the nation's health system could quickly become overwhelmed with seriously ill patients, as happened suddenly in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the virus.

The ability to ensure that paychecks continue to flow, for people who are quarantined or care about others, can help assure Americans that they will not fall into financial difficulties. The legislation also offers three months of paid family and medical leave. Small and medium employers will be reimbursed through tax credits.

Pelosi negotiated the deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on 24-hour days of negotiations with phone calls through the city, even as Trump spoke at the White House.

Hopes for a quick step stalled as the talks dragged on and Trump dismissed it for "not doing enough." Republicans were reluctant to get on board without his endorsement, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the talks, and they were granted anonymity.

Ahead of Trump's press conference, Pelosi delivered his own statement from the speaker's balcony on Capitol Hill, imploring the Trump party to "put families first,quot; by endorsing the effort to bring relief to Americans.

Voting in the Senate is not yet established, with senators out of town over the weekend. But Senate Leader Mitch McConnell canceled a week-long break from the plan, and senators were scheduled to return Monday. He said he hopes most senators want to "act quickly."

Both Mnuchin and Pelosi, who said they did not speak directly to Trump during the negotiations, promised that a third coronavirus package will be launched soon, with more aggressive measures to boost the US economy. That economists fear it has already entered a recession.

Financial markets closed higher after one of the worst declines since the 1987 recession.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with minor illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to overcome.

Trump said he was pleased that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for the virus, after the couple sat side by side for an extended period last weekend at the Mar-a-Lago club. from Trump. Bolsonaro's main assistant tested positive.

The White House doctor said in a memo Friday night that Trump was also exposed to a second guest at the club dinner, "sharing the table with the president," who has since tested positive for the virus. Even despite the incidents, the doctor said Trump had only "LOW risk,quot; interactions and that the evidence "is currently not indicated."

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump worked from home on Friday after meeting with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, now isolated in a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. White House spokesman Judd Deere said it was evaluated by the White House Medical Unit.

Attorney General William Barr, who also met with the Australian official, stayed home on Friday, although "he felt great and showed no symptoms," according to his spokesman Kerri Kupec.

Several lawmakers, including some close to Trump, have also been exposed to people who tested positive for the virus and isolated themselves.

Among them are Republicans Sens. Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott, who were at the Trump club this weekend. Graham announced on Friday that he also met with the Australian official who has now tested positive. And Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who had previously isolated himself after possible exposure at a conservative conference in Washington, said Friday that he met with a Spanish official and is now in quarantine.

Hospitals welcomed Trump's emergency declaration, which they and lawmakers in Congress had been requesting. It allows the Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily waive certain federal rules that can make it difficult for hospitals and other health care facilities to respond to an emergency.

The American Medical Association said the emergency declaration would help ensure that the United States' healthcare system has sufficient resources to adequately respond to the ongoing outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said more testing will be available in the coming week, but warned, "We still have a long way to go."