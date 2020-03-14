Trump, coronavirus and the politics of a pandemic | News

The coronavirus outbreak has swept the world and has been declared a pandemic, but experts caution that the response from some world leaders, including the administration of United States President Donald Trump, has been anything but global.

With more than 140,000 people in some 120 countries infected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that international cooperation is needed to contain the virus that is spread. spreads quickly.

But in recent days, both China, where the virus was first detected late last year, and the United States, which on Friday declared a national emergency, have shown nationalistic tendencies in their political response.

In the USA In the U.S., Trump's focus on the virus appears to be more concerned with a political narrative than the threat to public health, critics say, and some say the president's declaration of a national emergency is too little, too late.

"What we are seeing is a kind of fragmentation and politicization along nationalist lines as the pandemic spreads and globalizes," said Stephen Morrison, sThe former vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies and director of its Global Center for Health Policy, told Al Jazeera.

In describing the outbreak by the Trump administration, he said, there has been a "nationalist and neo-isolationist perspective of trying to blame the Chinese, blame the Europeans and try to minimize or minimize the fact that wherever He virus originated, it is among all of us, it is within our borders ".

On Wednesday, White House national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien accused China of "covering up,quot; the virus when it first appeared. Meanwhile, Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have in recent days called the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus," ignoring WHO guidelines and inciting Beijing's rebuke.

At the same time, with the number of cases falling in China and skyrocketing abroad, Beijing has begun to reject the generally accepted assessment that the virus originated in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province and the most affected by the outbreak.

Thursday fForeign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Twitter that "it could be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan," perpetuating a conspiracy theory that has been circulating online, without providing any evidence.

In Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic according to the WHO, the leaders of the European Union condemned a travel ban announced by Trump on Thursday, which excluded the United Kingdom despite the fact that the country has a comparable number of cases to many states. of the block.

Trump said that decision was due to the UK "very strong borders,quot; and not the close ties of the two governments following Britain's exit from the EU.

"It is not a very promising environment for organizing high-level political leadership around how they are going to deal with this as a global community," Morrison said. "If we are fragmenting along strategic rivalries and nationalist trends, and denialism, that is moving in the opposite direction from which we should be moving: how are we going to find a way forward that overcomes these divisions and emphasize the shared common good? "

Echoing that thought, Leana Wen, a Physician and professor of public health at George Washington University, told Al Jazeera that leaders must pay attention to WHO instances cooperate in overcoming the pandemic.

"This is a public health emergency that knows no bounds," said Wen, who is also the formerskipper of the city of Baltimore. "We all need to see that we are in this together, and what will benefit one country will benefit the whole world. And similarly, what will harm one country will harm everyone else."

Coronavirus, politics and the United States.

According to experts, a presidential response to the coronavirus that initially appeared to focus on minimizing the threat has also had implications for the outbreak in the US. USA

In a March 7 opinion piece in the New York Times, Jeremy Konyndyk, principal investigator for the Center for Global Development, said that initially "federal officials responded in a way that fit the narrative Trump preferred."

"It is no coincidence that the coronavirus has broken out across the country as the president continues to brag about keeping the disease off the United States border," he wrote. "Pretending that we could eliminate the virus not only gave the public a false sense of security, but it also left the United States prepared for the threat it now faces."

Others have criticized what sometimes seemed to be a greater focus in the economy on global health risk. Trump compared the coronavirus, which has no vaccine or a known treatment regimen, to the flu, as markets plunged on March 9, apparently to hint that the current situation had been exaggerated.

Experts ridiculed the comparison as misleading and inappropriate.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing closes, life and the economy continue. There are currently 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about it! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Since the first case in the United States was reported in Washington state on January 21, the number of infections has skyrocketed to more than 1,200 in 46 states with at least 36 deaths.

& # 39; METRO ost deepest crisis Americans have faced & # 39;

On Friday, Trump also pledged up to $ 50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak, giving up federal student loan interests and giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar the authority to waive regulations. and federal laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility,quot; in treating patients.

However, the urgent tone was long delayed and Trump seemed to have lost the seriousness of the moment at the start of the outbreak, according to Aaron David Miller, a senior member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"This is the deepest crisis that Americans have faced in terms of how it impacts their daily lives," Miller, author of the End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President, he told Al Jazeera. "And as you can see from the profound changes that have occurred, that I have never experienced in my life: this goes beyond September 11, it goes beyond the Cuban missile crisis in terms of its longevity, its capacity to endure, and the threat that it represents every day to everyone. "

However, Trump "failed at responsibility number one," which is "leveling out with the American public about the nature and severity of this crisis."

US tests have also lagged behind other countries. Public health officials have attributed the slow response to a combination of factors, including the dissolution of the The Directorate of the White House National Security Council for Global Health and Biodefense Security in 2018 and the breach of the warning by the Director of National Intelligence in January 2019 about the country's vulnerability to a viral outbreak.

"I am not responsible at all," Trump said at a news conference on Friday, when asked about the slow evidence, which he promised had since been resolved.