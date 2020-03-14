Tropical cyclone Herold forms off the coast of Madagascar | News

Tropical cyclone Herold has developed near Madagascar and is expected to further strengthen in the coming days as he heads to the southern Indian Ocean.

Parts of Madagascar have already been hit by heavy rains, with Sambava in the northeast registering 3.7 inches (95 mm) of rain on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML097c628054608362fa8ea668d5cb3ad211% %MINIFYHTML097c628054608362fa8ea668d5cb3ad212%

The next three days could bring at least an additional 300 mm (11.9 inches) to the northeast areas of the country.

Herold is currently about 800 kilometers (497 miles) northwest of Port Louis in Mauritius. It has sustained winds or around 110 km / h (68 mph) and gusts close to 140 km / h (87 mph).

The system is now intensifying explosively, with a forecast of winds of 195 kmph (120 mph) with gusts up to 240 kmph (150 mph) on Monday, making it equivalent to a Category 3 Atlantic hurricane on the Saffir scale. -Simpson.

The cyclone is expected to pass northwest of Mauritius at that peak intensity and then to curve southwest of Rodrigues Island. Both islands could suffer a significant impact.

Widespread disruption, including the possibility of flooding and landslides, is likely.

There is great confidence in the future trajectory and strength of the storm, as it moves extremely favorable conditions in the warm waters. Sea surface temperatures are approximately 28-29 degrees Celsius (82-84 degrees Fahrenheit).

There is also very little vertical wind shear, allowing Herold to remain upright and upright. It is likely to remain a powerful system until the middle of the week, when it will slowly begin to dissipate.