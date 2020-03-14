Toya Johnson's daughter doesn't seem to bother in this latest video and fans say she's twinned with Lil Wayne

Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter posted a video showing her braids. She doesn't seem to care about anything in the world, and fans told her she's twinned with her father, Lil Wayne.

Check out the video Nae shared on her social media account.

‘& Sample 😏 Crochet Locs by @playhousebeauty ❣️’ Nae captioned her post.

Tiny Harris skipped the comments and said to Nae, "You're ready for Jamaica and you're stuck there!"

Nae replied with: ‘lol aunt !! The trip is canceled 😩 ’

A fanatic said: ‘Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, touch that person who is in a dark place and you feel like giving up, who is depressed and hopeless. Let them know that they can bend but won't break! Add me for uplifting videos. "

Another commenter posted this: "Yes, sister, I just talked about this today."

One of Nae's friends said, "Stay safe, baby. I'm almost done here. I'm fine and healthy, I miss you so much."

Nae also shows her beach body these days on social networks. Here is the photo he shared proving that his work at the gym was definitely not in vain.

‘Just wanting to be in the pool somewhere in Jamaica rn 🤷🏾‍♀️Swimsuit: @mattecollection’, Nae captioned her post.

Fans skipped the comments and praised her like there was no tomorrow.

It appears that Nae was supposed to be on a trip to Jamaica, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was canceled, according to what it says in the comments.

A few days ago, Nae shared a bunch of new photos on her social media account, and her fans can clearly see that she is living her best life. People wondered where he is and who he is with.



