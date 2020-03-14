Toya Johnson has a sad message for her fans: You can read it here

Toya Johnson has been preparing a lot for all kinds of Weight No More related activities. He debuted this initiative together with Robert Rushing in 2019.

The goal is to combat obesity, overweight, and other related conditions.

Unfortunately, due to the current situation, Toya had to cancel the next WNM event and made the announcement on her social media account.

‘Hello WNM family, we are sad to have to do this, but for the safety of all of us who will be attending, we will cancel the Miami 5k until further notice. Thank you for all your love and continued support. #wnmmiami, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "Understanding … I'm ready for any date they reschedule," and a follower posted this: "Do we get our money back because it's not our fault?"

One commenter wrote: "Good news, maybe when you reschedule, I can go to that date."

A follower said: ‘Robert and Toya running! Sounds good together! It just flows when you say it out loud! Very happy for you Toya !!! I'm your number one fan!! I'm just patiently waiting for my prince to come my way! LOL ".

Someone else said, "And definitely choose another bigger and nicer park thanks in advance."

A follower said: ‘We fully understand. Thanks for the Toya update! "And someone else posted this:" This is the part that bothers me, you can access social media and post, but you can't answer people's questions when they've paid their money @toyajohnson "

Someone else wrote: "@toyajohnson,quot; Are you refunding all of your money or rescheduling for a later date ???? "and someone else posted:" Noooooo noooooo I just got here for the @toyajohnson race. "

An excited fan wrote: to @toyajohnson … so can you reschedule for another date? I was so ready to meet you guys. "

Toya will definitely reschedule the event when things get cold in the future.



