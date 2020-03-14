Toya Johnson celebrates her sister's birthday and declares her love for Beedy – Read her message here

Toya Johnson shared an emotional message on her social media account to mark the birthday of her sister, Beedy. He also shared some photos where he is along with his beloved sister, and you can see the post he shared on his social media account below.

Apart from this, Toya has vacations in mind during these dark times that we are seeing these days.

He had a short vacation not too long ago that he arranged for one of his friends, and Toya seems to want to go back there.

Here is Toya's post for her sister:

‘Shouting happy birthday to my beautiful little sister @ beedy90 🎉🎉 May this year be a year of wonderful opportunities, surprises and progress. Keep earning in life because you have so much ahead of you. Love you sister! ❤️🎉🍾 ’Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: "Happy birthday ❤️ she favors Rudy,quot;, and a follower posted this: "Happy birthday to your beautiful sister … Today is also my birthday."

Another commenter posted, "Beedie looks like she has a cool and cool vibe!", And a follower wrote, "Happy birthday, beautiful … she seems very humble and looks like your little brother."

One follower said: thought I thought the first photo was next to each other. Hbd Toya twin, "and someone else shared this:" Happy birthday beautiful "! Twinning❤️. '

Another follower shared: ‘Your parents made some beautiful kids … HappyBirthday Beauty enjoy your day! 😊 ’and someone else posted this: Feliz Happy Birthday! I love that everyone has worked on their relationship and it's better than ever & # 39; & # 39;

Another sponsor said: ‘Awww, my sister @pandybox is my best friend. Always has been. I love! Blessings to you and happy birthday love !!!!!!! @ beedy90 @toyajohnson ".

Ad

Many fans flooded Toya's comment section to wish her sister the best in life.



Post views:

0 0