Tori Spelling acclaims husband as rock star for finding toilet paper

The former star of & # 39; BH90210 & # 39; she complained before she ran out of essential household items as store shelves were cleared by panic shoppers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tori Spelling and her family experienced a toilet paper miracle amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As store shelves were cleared by panicked shoppers seeking to stock up on essentials if they were to be quarantined, the former "BH90210"Star and her five children were rescued by her husband Dean McDermott.

"My husband is a rock star … he found TP (toilet paper)!" she shared on her Instagram story timeline. "Miracles do happen."

On Thursday, March 12, Tori visited the photo-sharing website to complain about becoming homeless.

"We are all sick and the children's schools are closed, so we are all at home. And it is raining. And the stores do not have toilet paper and we have seven butts to clean and you cannot find toilet paper," he added. The 46-year-old actress lamented in a video.

Tori and Dean, who married in 2006, share children with Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, eight, Finn, seven, and Beau, three.