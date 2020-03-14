Toni Braxton is playing with a Louis Vuitton face mask and some fans criticize her

Toni Braxton shared a photo on her social media account in which she has a Louis Vuitton face mask, and some of her followers criticized her for this post. Check it out below and see the reactions triggered by Toni's post.

One commenter said: "I am Oprah Winfrey, and I do not have the Louis Vuitton mask,quot; – Oprah. "And a follower posted this:" That mask is not protecting ALMA !!!! "

Someone else said, "They said don't wear masks, it can contaminate the mask and it is best to wash your hands and the mask can only cause more germs."

One commenter posted: "You better stop before Oprah tells you that even she doesn't have LV skins."

One fan wrote: 'This is nice, but you're playing if you're not using your platform to report on the skins and why they are and are not (in this case, since it's not well adjusted, can't it block virions?) Useful . But, go sister. I wish you all the best Un (A virologist doctorate with publications on coronaviruses and a vaccine trial next week). "

More Toni fans said that she is not wearing the mask properly and that it is not even useful. They believe that such topics should not be joked.

Someone said: ‘Except that does not prevent contracting the virus, it only prevents the spread if you already have it 🙄’ and another follower published this: through The drops can still pass, they do not say enough coverage. Stay safe 🙏 ’

One fan wrote: "I don't think it's a good thing to post. Scary people is what's scaring me!" And someone else posted this: "How come even with these masks on, you still look good in them? ! 😩 '

The other day, Toni made many of her fans go crazy after sharing a photo on her social media account wearing a mask.



