Toni Braxton fans are going crazy after this photo she shared: "Does this mean he has it?"

Toni Braxton scared many of her fans after sharing a photo on her social media account wearing a mask. People jumped into the comments asking if she has the virus considering she is wearing a mask.

The WHO recommended that only people diagnosed with coronavirus or people close to infected people wear the mask.

The truth is that despite the WHO saying this, there are several people who are perfectly healthy and who still wear masks. So maybe this is the case for Toni too. Check out his photo below.

A follower asked, "Does that mean you have it? I thought they said you would only wear a mask if you contracted the virus, not as a preventive measure."

Someone said: ‘I work in a hospital and I can show you the necessary PPE equipment. We have airspace in our Ortho trach Ent unit, and we gave photos of what we need if we have a patient with the disease. "

Another follower posted this: ‘She must also be careful. She has a health problem, so I think she is taking precautions. "

One follower said, "If your immune system isn't strong, you need to protect yourself, too," and another fan posted it: "We have lupus, which means we basically don't have an immune system." 💜 ’

A commenter wrote: ‘But if the masks don't work, how does it protect us? I would wear one everywhere if the experts said I would really do something. However, until now, we have been told that the sole purpose of using it is if you have it and are trying to protect others from your virus. "

Someone else also stressed that "he has lupus and he needs to protect himself."

A follower wrote this: ‘some people show no sign of it and go out not knowing they have it or some people cough and still go out without wearing a mask. I was in the store coughing all over the place where I got sick with the flu. So I guess they really want to limit the amount of skins they were buying. Let's think about it. People were actually stealing masks from clinics and hospitals. It was crazy! "



