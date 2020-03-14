Tiffany Haddish rants about being & # 39; used & # 39;

WENN / Sheri Determan / Avalon

Some social media users speculate that there is a problem between the star of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; and her rumored boyfriend, as she is angry at someone she calls & # 39; a lying peace & # 39 ;.

Tiffany Haddish He's not in a good mood lately. The actress is apparently angry at someone and expressed it on Twitter, alleging that the person in question "used it" in her cryptic tweet that she posted on Thursday, March 12.

"After yesterday I realized that today is to show everything I hated, & # 39; Well & # 39; you tried today and I knew that you are a fucking liar of peace and that you never cared, you used me," he wrote. The comedian seemed to be preparing for revenge when she warned, "but what you didn't forget about me is that I'm telling you. Take off your skeletons! She's ready!"

Tiffany didn't mention who her tweet was addressed to and didn't give the context of her statement, prompting someone to ask, "I'm confused, who is he talking about?" Another stated, "She is so angry that she just writes gibberish at first. I can't understand that!"

Meanwhile, some people speculated that it was her rumored boyfriend. Common. One person reacted on Instagram: "I'm not quite sure what he said, but I think he's talking about the ordinary." Another commented, "Damn it common." Someone else cared about the 48-year-old artist, "Common Trouble Boy."

An apparent Common fanatic commented: "Common slander will not be tolerated."

While it's unclear what Tiffany was talking about, her followers have also tweeted her support. "Haters are going to hate, but for every enemy there is, I only know you have tons of true fans and people who love and support you @TiffanyHaddish! Hold your head up high and hug how far you've come! You inspire me So much, and I love you! #inspiredactress You're ready! "one person wrote

Another wrote to the "Night school"star" Tiffany is a strong woman who can handle her own battles, but I hope those selfish users get their karma back! "Another user shared tips," Pay no attention, it allows them to bark like a dog, especially it's always fun to hear someone lie when you already know the truth. A smiling face with smiling eyes goes on like this. "

Tiffany and Common are rumored to date from last December, after the latter's separation from Angela Rye. The two reportedly hung out in New York City on multiple occasions. Common was also seen among those attending the actress' intimate birthday celebration with her family and friends. Fueling the romance rumors, the alleged couple went on vacation to Maui, Hawaii for last year's Christmas vacation.

Earlier this month, however, Common was rumored to be romantically linked to Solange Knowles. They reportedly went online after the rapper attended an event in New York where Solange was praised for her "excellence at the intersection of arts and activism."