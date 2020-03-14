Tiffany Haddish comes out on top with common – threatens to spill tea!

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was dating the Oscar-winning common actor, but the two broke up a few weeks ago.

Yesterday Tiffany went to social networks and criticized someone close to her, whom she says "lied to,quot;. And now many of her fans believe that the actress is talking about her ex-common.

Tiffany lashed out at a person she calls an "enemy," saying, "I learned that you're a fucking liar of peace and never cared about me." She added, "You used me but what you couldn't forget about me is that I tell you."

While she didn't mention Common by name, one of Tiffany's fans mentioned Common in the tweet comments, and Tiffany liked the comment.

Here is Tiffany's tirade on Twitter yesterday:

Tiffany and Common started dating during the summer, and the two were inseparable for the past six months or so. And Tiffany admitted to dating the actor / rapper during an interview on the Wendy Williams show.