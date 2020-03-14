Home Entertainment Tiffany Haddish comes out on top with common – threatens to spill...

Tiffany Haddish comes out on top with common – threatens to spill tea!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was dating the Oscar-winning common actor, but the two broke up a few weeks ago.

Yesterday Tiffany went to social networks and criticized someone close to her, whom she says "lied to,quot;. And now many of her fans believe that the actress is talking about her ex-common.

Tiffany lashed out at a person she calls an "enemy," saying, "I learned that you're a fucking liar of peace and never cared about me." She added, "You used me but what you couldn't forget about me is that I tell you."

While she didn't mention Common by name, one of Tiffany's fans mentioned Common in the tweet comments, and Tiffany liked the comment.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©