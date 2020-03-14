Tia Mowry and daughter Cairo wear matching lemon pajamas in new photo and give fans the most adorable family moment

Mom and actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict often work hard on social media, where she furthers her various endeavors.

Occasionally, though, Tia makes fans smile by sharing sweet family moments, including her children and husband Cory Hardrict with her followers.

Recently, the host melted hearts by posting a photo of him lying in bed with his one-year-old baby, Cairo. Mother and daughter are twinning in cute pajamas with bright yellow lemons.

She captioned the post: “One of the best things about being a mom is being able to care for my babies. (All moms feel me, right?!) But I can't do that if I don't take care of myself first! And part of that means taking my @shopanser vitamins, so I'm healthy and strong enough to be around for my family. #selfcareisntselfish #healthymamahappyhome #selfcarematters #healthylifestyle LINK in bio! "

A fan reached out and said, “Awwww, and I love that you and she have matching PJs. So comfortable, right! ❤️😘 "

This person stated, "That's right, Mom. Lately I've been taking care of myself a lot after having a health problem. When I'm better, my family is better."

Another follower revealed: "Cairo,quot; Her little pose is so cute! She is in a very good mood. "

He also gave an update on his weight loss and self-care by writing, “I'm checking in with you! I am currently 22 months after the baby, and I feel like myself again. Eating the right foods, exercising, meditating, and taking my supplements @shopanser 💪🏽 For the past three years, my body was not just for me. It was for my baby. One year, I was preparing the uterus, carrying the second, third year, breastfeeding my daughter. My point is that it's okay to go at your own pace to contact you. Also, if it's a goal of yours, I'm here to tell you that you can do it. #selfcareisntselfish 💪🏽🙏🏽👍🏽 "

One mother had this reaction: "I needed this right now." I am four months after delivery after a challenging 38 week trip. I am overweight, and while I sometimes remind myself that I carried and fathered a life, it is not comforting because of the other 50 voices that say oh you must make a plan to start working on your body. Now my four months have not reached their ideal weight for their age, and I feel like it's my fault because I changed my eating habits. I need to eat better, so my milk fills up my little miracle more, man. Sigh … people. 😔 "

Those moments are priceless for followers.



