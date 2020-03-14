This is the math of the coronavirus that has experts so concerned

For weeks, America's leaders and their public have been obsessed with a set of numbers: How many people have died? How many confirmed cases? And in which states?

But to understand why experts are so alarmed and what may happen next, the public must begin to pay attention to another set of numbers: How many fans do we have in this country? How many hospital beds? How many doctors and nurses? And most importantly, how many sick people can they treat at one time?

Consider the fans

For those seriously ill with a respiratory illness like covid-19, ventilators are a matter of life and death because they allow patients to breathe when they cannot do it alone.

In a report last month, the Center for Health Safety at Johns Hopkins estimated that the United States has a total of 160,000 ventilators available for patient care (with at least an additional 8,900 in the national reserve).

A planning study by the federal government in 2005 estimated that if the United States were to suffer a moderate pandemic like the 1957 influenza, the country would need more than 64,000 fans. If we were to suffer a severe pandemic like the Spanish flu of 1918, we would need more than 740,000 ventilators, many times more than those available.

Hospital bed math is no better

The United States has approximately 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. South Korea, which has been successful in mitigating its major outbreak, has more than 12 hospital beds per 1,000 people. China, where hospitals in Hubei were quickly overrun, has 4.3 beds per 1,000 people. Italy, a developed country with a reasonably decent health system, has seen its hospitals overwhelmed and has 3.2 beds per 1,000 people.

The United States has an estimated 924,100 hospital beds, according to a 2018 American Hospital Association survey, but many are already occupied by patients at any time. And the United States has 46,800 to 64,000 beds in medical intensive care units (ICUs), according to the AHA. (There are 51,000 additional beds in ICU specialized in cardiology, pediatrics, neonatology, burns and others).

A moderate pandemic would mean 1 million people who need hospitalization and 200,000 who need intensive care, according to a report by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety last month. A severe pandemic would mean 9.6 million hospitalizations and 2.9 million people who need intensive care.

Now consider how lean and skinny US hospitals are. USA They are already during a normal week free of coronaviruses that manage habitual illnesses: patients with cancer and chronic illnesses, those who enter with blunt force trauma, suicide attempts and assaults. It is easy to see why experts warn that if the pandemic spreads too much, doctors may be forced to ration care and choose which patients to save.

Important to remember that #Covid-19 epidemic control measures can only delay cases, not prevent. However, this helps limit the increase and gives hospitals time to prepare and manage. It is the difference between finding a bed and a fan in the ICU or being treated in the parking lot store. pic.twitter.com/VOyfBcLMus – Drew A. Harris, DPM, MPH (@drewaharris) February 28, 2020

No one knows how bad it will be

This is where we must say that no one knows how bad this is going to get. But, as many experts have pointed out, that is part of the problem.

"The problem with prognosis is that you have to know where you are before you know where you are going and, because of the problems with the tests, we are only beginning to know where we are," said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns. Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

The rate at which the number of cases in the US increases. USA It suggests that we are headed in a bad direction.

But because much is still unknown, exactly how bad could vary widely. It will depend largely on two things: the number of Americans who end up infected and the as yet unknown fatality of the virus (its fatality rate).

A forecast, developed by former CDC Director Tom Frieden, found that infections and deaths in the United States could vary widely. At worst, but not unlikely, half of the US population. USA It would become infected and more than 1 million people would die. But the results of his model ranged widely from 327 deaths (best case) to 1,635,000 (worst case) in the next two to three years.

That's why experts have been screaming so much about testing, social distancing, and handwashing.

"Slowing down is important because it prevents the health service from being overloaded," said Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “We have a limited number of beds; we have a limited number of fans; we have a limited number of all the things that are part of the supportive care that the most severely affected people will require. "

Experts say the sooner you interrupt the virus's chain of transmission, the more it will limit your climb to exponential growth. It's similar to the compound interest behind all those slogans about investing when you're young. Early action can have profound effects.

That math is also the reason why so many health officials, epidemiologists, and experts have expressed frustration, anger, and alarm at how slowly the United States has moved and is still moving to prepare for the virus and reduce its spread.