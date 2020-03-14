This is how athletes are & # 39; social distanced & # 39; during the coronavirus outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) closing leagues around the world, sports fans now have to find other hobbies. Athletes have also been forced to fill entire days with other activities.

This is how several of them have chosen to spend their time.

Lebron James

"King James,quot; has been busy on Instagram. When you're not seeing old highlights from your own Dwyane Wade balloon dumps, you're filming your family's TikToks.

Bryce Harper

In a poll, the Phillies' right fielder asked fans if he should start streaming his "Fortnite,quot; sessions.

Later, he posted a cute photo taken by his wife holding their young son and relaxing by the water. According to the label, Harper is still in Florida near the Phillies' spring training complex.

Serge Ibaka

Ibaka is preparing for the coronavirus by doing … whatever this is.

Why are most boxes open? Why are the boxes open outside? What exactly is it trying to show?

Ibaka is under quarantine for 14 days after the Raptors played Jazz on Monday. He was the primary advocate responsible for covering Utah's Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for the coronavirus. (All Raptors players and employees have since tested negative.)

The veteran forward is making the most of his quarantine by building a home gym.

I built my own little home gym during quarantine … I need to be fit! I hope everyone stays safe, following the advice of the experts and keeping a positive and calm attitude. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GGXrTk64Nn – Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 14, 2020

Luka Doncic

Doncic has admitted that he is already playing too many video games during the NBA hiatus.

Luka Doncic's Instagram https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c7/93/luka-doncic-instagram-031320-ftr_5nw0u2qkhg0y1jt4c41mparhw.png?t=-630123432,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



He seems to be the guy to beat in "FIFA,quot;.

The All-Star guard also contributed 50 points and 19 assists (virtually) to beat the Suns on Friday, making him perhaps only a console athlete in all sports.

Enes Kanter

The Celtics center is seeking the welfare of the general public during their free time.

Wash your hands like you've just cut the jalapeños for a batch of nachos and you need to get your contacts out. – Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 14, 2020

It is also very, very boring.

Patrick Corbin

Winning 2019 World Series pitcher Corbin keeps his basketball skills sharp – "Air Bud,quot; style. It seems that his skills need some work or that his dog is really good at defense.

Patrick Corbin's Instagram https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9a/f6/patrick-corbin-instagram-031320-ftr_1cwu3l7py9bfr1ihoz08t6d1vf.png?t=-629907048,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Hopefully the NBA is not his backup career, and not just because that league is also closed.

Andrew McCutchen

The Phillies' center fielder took advantage of the empty clubhouse to host his own dance party.

I have to stay agile during the low season.

Jeff McNeil

There are no video games for the Mets. "Squirrel,quot; is releasing some good and outdated board games.

Reliever Daniel Zamora posted a video of McNeil, wrapped in a blanket and looking rather scruffy, playing a board game with some of his teammates.

He won, so not everything is bad!