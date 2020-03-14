This boxing card occurred during the coronavirus outbreak

The tapping of Brandun Lee's feet moving around the ring and the dull thumping that followed were the most audible sounds coming from an empty Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota, on Friday night.

Lee treated the "ShoBox,quot; opportunity on Showtime as if it were a regular business, as he criticized Camilo Prieto for a third-round TKO. The super-light prospect overwhelmed Prieto with power shots, swaying him with a right hand to hit and splitting his guard with a left uppercut, before unanswered rights forced the referee to stop the action at 2:34 in the round. Only then, Lee had improved to 19-0 with 17 KOs.

However, Lee's performance was anything but customary as there were no fans at the venue, only credentialed staff and staff including the Showtime announcer team. That made for a somewhat strange and heartbreaking experience.

The "ShoBox,quot; card was practically the only sporting event that was not canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, outside of WWE's "SmackDown Live," which also took place on Friday night from the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without any fans present

Top Rank first announced that its Shakur Stevenson-led Saturday night fight card would be fanless inside New York's Madison Square Garden, but then canceled the card. Top Rank did the same with the card Michael Conlan would head Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, the NBA unleashed a host of major sports leagues that suspended or postponed their seasons due to COVID-19 concerns. The NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments.

If Friday night's "ShoBox,quot; card offered an insight into boxing's new normal, then it will take some time to get used to this.

Brian Norman Jr. beats Flavio Rodríguez by unanimous technical decision; welterweights

Norman didn't care that he was fighting in an empty place. He still entered the ring for The Rock's WWE track and showed the raised eyebrow of the wrestling legend as the judges' scores were read. Norman dominated the action until an accidental head butt opened a wound to Rodríguez's forehead in the seventh round and ended the fight. The judges scored 69-64, 68-65 and 68-65, all in favor of Norman (17-0, 14 KOs).