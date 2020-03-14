These signs and symptoms are what doctors say you should watch out for – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Fortunately, every cough, cold, or sneeze is not a sign that you are getting the new coronavirus. But people are concerned and take care of their health more than ever.

Mallori Macklin, a concerned citizen, says she has become hyperconscious of her health in the wake of the pandemic, even canceled a cruise because of it. You are concerned about how symptoms may initially be mistaken for a common cold or flu.

But there are some symptoms that doctors say the public should pay close attention to, even when trying to expand access and treatment options.

"The coronavirus is causing respiratory symptoms. Certainly if you have respiratory symptoms, again cough, shortness of breath. If you experience any of those symptoms, you should definitely speak to your primary care provider's office, "said Dr. Rob Nordgren. Other symptoms include fever.

Due to a lack of availability tests and because mild symptoms can be confused with other illnesses, some people say they are concerned that people walk without diagnosis.

"That is why it scares me, for the elderly, who go to school. What happens if you bring something home and my little ones are exposed to it?" Said Leticia Fierros, a concerned mother.

While there is no cure or vaccine yet, doctors hope the information is an antidote to fears that spread along with the virus.