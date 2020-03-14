These Detroit-based puppies are ready to be adopted and need a good home – Up News Info Detroit

Are you interested in adopting a pet, or just taking a look at some precious puppies near you for adoption? There are dozens of beloved puppies for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unwelcome pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to drive this collection of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details such as pet availability, training, vaccinations, and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact shelter for the latest information.)

Milo, mix of Australian Shepherd and Border Collie

Milo He is a beloved Australian Shepherd and a Border Collie puppy in the care of Home Fur-Ever.

Milo gets along well with other dogs. You are looking for a cat-free home. Milo has mastered his training etiquette at home. He has had all of his shots.

From Milo's current caretaker:

Milo was handed over because his race was not suitable for his previous owners. It is a herding dog, and people should be familiar with the breed, its habits and exercise requirements. He may be a little shy at first, but once he knows you, he wants to be with you all the time. Milo is an active puppy that needs another playful young dog. He is a lot of fun, and if you have the time and are looking for a devoted partner, Milo should be your best option. A house with a fenced yard is needed.

Read more about adopting Milo at Petfinder.

Jupiter, Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Jupiter is a groomed Staffordshire bull terrier female at Paws and Think Detroit.

Jupiter is the life of the party; she loves children, dogs and cats. She has already had all of her vaccinations.

From Jupiter's current caretaker:

Jupiter is possibly a mix of the American Staffordshire Terrier and is the largest female in her litter, which perfectly fits her name, Jupiter (the largest planet). She is a shy girl who just wants to be hugged. Jupiter is nervous when he is out of his comfort zone, but when they give him toys, he is immediately encouraged. She is gentle and just a love.

Read more about Jupiter at Petfinder.

Meatball, Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Meatball is a beloved male Staffordshire bull terrier puppy cared for by Paws and Think Detroit.

The meatball is friendly as it can be. It will get along very well with cats, dogs and children. The meatball is vaccinated.

Meatball's current keepers say:

Meatball is the largest cub in the pack. He's patient and not overbearing, but don't let that fool you, he'll definitely want to take a nap on the couch and curl up. He likes to play outside and has good manners to be a puppy. The meatball sticks to itself mainly and is quite relaxed.

Read more about Meatball at Petfinder.

Cheeky pit bull terrier

Shameless is an adorable pit bull terrier puppy cared for by Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Sassy is vaccinated. She is a pet with special needs, so please ask about her specific care requirements.

Sassy's current caregivers say:

Sassy came to Rebel Dogs as a stray with a missing paw. The wound has already healed and she can find it forever at home. Are you ready to find out who the boss is? Sassy faces big and small dogs at stake and has the personality of a queen. He currently lives in foster care and puts weight on his stump. This may or may not change; There is a chance that you may need more amputation. (The factors are weight, abrasion, and how you wear it once it's bigger.) Because that decision cannot be made now, we ask Sassy adopters to understand and commit to future care (hopefully little or nothing).

Apply to adopt Sassy today at Petfinder.

Boss, terrier mix

Boss is an adorable male terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

The boss is the life of the party: he will get along very well with other dogs. The boss has had all his shots.

Boss Caregivers Notes:

The boss is part of an accidental litter of seven puppies delivered to our rescue by the owners who did not sterilize their parents. The boss is brave, loving and has a wonderful personality. He loves other dogs and cats. Bossy is also good with young children. He is a smart kid and he is catching up on home training.

Apply to adopt Boss today at Petfinder.

Boomer, terrier mix

Boomer is a charming male terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

Boomer gets along well with cats, dogs, and children. You have been vaccinated.

Boomer's current caregivers say:

Boomer is a super sweet boy who is very calm and cute. He is great with children of all ages, as well as other dogs and cats. He is working on being trained at home and is catching up quickly.

Apply to adopt Boomer today at Petfinder.

