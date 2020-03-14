These Boston restaurants are temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

As local residents are urged to practice social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, restaurant owners are now faced with a pressing question: close or not close?

For many who have chosen to remain open, the focus is on moving from dinner to take-out and delivery, as well as limiting hours of operation and adjusting communal seating arrangements. But as of Saturday, a handful of restaurants have decided to temporarily suspend operations, promising to reopen when the coronavirus threat is no longer widespread.

Here is an updated list of coronavirus-related closures in the world of restaurants and bars, with reopening dates included if available.

All Encore Boston Harbor restaurants (reopens March 29)

Mezzana Bar

Barracuda Tavern

Black lamb

No relationship

Puritan & Co.

Shore license

Time Out Market Boston

Whole Heart Layouts (Harvard Square location)