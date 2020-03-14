There are no plans for the third offer of the Gold Cup for the Clan Des Obeaux | Racing News

Paul Nicholls has already ruled out a third crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup with the Clan Des Obeaux, and will instead focus on a hat-trick offer from King George VI.

The brilliant Nicholls hunter, partly owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has failed to run near his peak in two successive editions of the Cheltenham work of art, ending up adrift of the impressive winner Al Boum. Photo both times.

However, it's a very different story at Kempton, where the Clan Des Obeaux joined Ditcheat's illustrious list of multiple winners at the climax of Boxing Day when they defeated stablemate Cyrname this season.

After the eight-year-old boy once again was unable to handle the contours and Cheltenham's additional stress test on Friday, Nicholls said: "We are not going to go to the Gold Cup next year, we will keep the right hand. "

"We won't even consider him as a Gold Cup horse next year. We can do better if we place him well."

"Obviously he doesn't like being around Cheltenham.

"Next season will be Down Royal (for Champion Chase in November), King George, then Punchestown, and he could have something else between Kempton and Punchestown."

Only two of the Clan Des Obeaux's six pursuit wins have come in left-handed courses, and Nicholls will chart his future schedule accordingly, with a trip to the Punchestown Festival, a possibility not only next year, but also to end the current campaign. .

"We'll go to Punchestown with him at the end of the season, if that's okay," added the 11-time champion coach.

"I think Punchestown will adapt to it, and that will give him plenty of time for this."

"He loves Kempton, so (next season) we will focus on King George."

"We will definitely stick with the right hand."

Nicholls hoped that the Clan Des Obeaux could still prove himself in the Gold Cup, but after his last disappointment there, he has accepted that this is unlikely to be the case.

He said, "We put him up a little bit inside, and he didn't like it and he was never happy, obviously he doesn't get a quarter past three."

"(Jockey) Harry (Cobden) has said he might want a pair of cheeks."