The White House still can't explain what's going on with the coronavirus detection website.

The White House continued to provide conflicting information on Saturday about a website that Google is allegedly building to help people determine whether and how to get a new coronavirus test.

Vice President Mike Pence said during a briefing at the White House that an update would be available on Sunday, March 15. "We will have a very specific description of when the website will be available, when the parking spots will be available for people to be evaluated," Pence said in response to a reporter's question. "We are working with state and local communities to determine where it is best to implement them."

But later in the briefing, Pence was asked why Google said the site would be limited to the San Francisco Bay area. "They are planning to launch a website next Monday, March 16, which would allow people to conduct risk assessments and be scheduled for testing at test sites in the Bay Area, with the goal of expanding elsewhere," said Pence. .

The goal is to have a very fast website for people in the most impacted areas, Pence added, including Washington state, California, New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

Google has never said it would build a website, instead a sister company within its parent company Alphabet, Verily, is planning to build a pilot website just for the Bay Area. Given how complicated Alphabet's corporate structure is, Pence may simply refer to Verily's website. We have reached out to Verily and Google for feedback.

During a press conference Friday in which he declared a state of emergency, President Trump said Google was developing a website "… it will be done very quickly, unlike past websites, to determine whether a test is justified and to facilitate the test. " in a convenient location nearby. "He added that,quot; Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They have made tremendous progress. "

That made headlines for Google, which said an evaluation website created by Verily, a separate division under Google's parent company Alphabet, was being prepared but would only be able to direct people to test facilities in the Bay Area and that a nationwide deployment was an aspiration, not an absolute plan.

Carolyn Wang, head of communications for Verily, said The edge Friday afternoon that the "triage website,quot; only be able to direct people to "pilot sites,quot; for testing in the Bay Area, hoping to expand it beyond California "over time,quot;.

During Saturday's briefing, President Trump said he had been tested for the coronavirus, despite previously saying he didn't think he needed it, and was awaiting the results. His temperature was "totally normal,quot; today, he added. Journalists in the meeting room said that their temperatures were taken before Trump and the rest of the task force entered the meeting room.

Wearing a "USA,quot; baseball cap, Trump was asked why he decided to shake hands with some company executives who joined him at a press conference at the White House on Friday to declare a national emergency. . Health officials advise people to avoid such contact to prevent the spread of the virus. He said it was a habit he learned as a politician and added that "walking away from shaking hands is a good thing."

Pence also announced Saturday that the administration plans to extend its travel restrictions to include Ireland and the United Kingdom, starting Monday at midnight. President Trump had previously announced that "most foreigners,quot; who have been to 26 European countries will not be allowed to enter the US. USA For 30 days. The latest ban does not apply to US citizens, but Trump said the White House was considering a national travel ban for some "tipping points."