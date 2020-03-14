The White House now conducts temperature checks for those around Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The move is being taken as a precaution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency when schools and workplaces across the country closed, flights were canceled, and Americans prepared for the war against the health threat.

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced Friday night that the country's Charge d'Affaires Nestor Forster tested positive after sitting at Trump's table. So, too, have a senior aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a person who attended a fundraiser on Sunday with Trump, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health issues.

Trump is known to scoff at public health councils, and eagerly shook hands during an event on Friday, but acknowledged that "most likely,quot; will be evaluated soon. The White House doctor indicated that Trump's interactions were low risk and that no testing was necessary.

A representative from the White House doctor's office calmed down from members of the media who were at the White House on Saturday, approaching each person and putting the device on their heads.

Public health officials say people with coughs and elevated temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher are considered worrisome.