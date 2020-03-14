The Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en crisis has exposed deep-seated racism in Canada | Indigenous rights

Everything is fine until Indian pets start responding.

That has been an observation of mine, after years of public defense as a native woman. Society likes us in a cartoonish way, sometimes we like it at regalia opening events, but once a native speaks in a way that defies American society, we are regularly and sometimes violently silenced.

We need look no further for examples of this than the current indigenous-led infrastructure stops in Canada, in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, who have rejected the passage of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory .

In what is now Canada, the native resistance is exposing a weak point of racism, ignorance and historical denial. Following the Canadian government's refusal to listen to the hereditary rejection of the chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; on the Coastal GasLink pipeline, hundreds of continued disruptions to transportation infrastructure have forced a reckoning at every conceivable level. Angry comments proliferate in online comment panels, death threats fill the inboxes of frontline native resistances posting photos of solidarity actions with hashtags #WetsuwetenStrong and #LandBack.

Angry fossil fuel employees, their families, friends and citizens, concerned about economic security (but apparently not concerned about equality) demand violence against indigenous youth who defend their suffering people, over each and every town. indigenous people who interrupt the infrastructure attempt to be heard, to be seen, to be respected.

"Yes, this is (a) threat," I read in a tweet responding to the Twitter feed from the Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; camp (working together with the hereditary chiefs Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en ), along with instructions and an illustration. to locate and approach indigenous blockades with a mask and a baseball bat.

The hostility towards native resistance ranges from physical violence to basic themes of supremacy: people who "live off our taxes,quot; have no room to complain about anything. The incalculable contributions that the natives made to both non-native survival at the time and the economy as it exists today are not summarily taken into account. I suspect that a large majority of North America has little or no knowledge of the treaties between Western governments and native nations, or of what "undisclosed land,quot; means.

While the US constitutions. USA And Canada is respected laws, the treaties that literally ceded the lands in which those countries exist today in exchange for basic services that ensure the survival of the people who own those lands are considered old news, as something to "overcome,quot;.

The desperate state of too many native nations should anger any patriot who believes in the country; a blatant failure of the United States and Canada to maintain the end of the contracts they signed. Instead, native communities are a source of shame, anger towards the natives, or are intentionally ignored. Indigenous peoples' refusal to assimilate is a thorn of over 500 years on the colonization side and an affront to American exceptionalism.

Racism on display regarding Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en is not a new phenomenon. It did not appear suddenly due to incendiary stories about job layoffs (layoffs that were already in progress before the interruptions).

I remember how a group of men led by an Anishinaabe woman walking down a sidewalk in Thunder Bay, Canada allegedly threw a tow hitch at her and hit her in the stomach. Barbara Kentner, 34, later died of her injuries. The man accused of his murder faces a trial in April. Internet rumors attacking Barbara Kentner became so malicious that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) executed a piece to discredit one of them alleging that Kentner assaulted a child. Celebrations surrounding the murder of Colton Boushie, a young man believed to have been shot in the head by a white farmer who was later cleared of his murder and manslaughter, was another moment that should have led people to deep-seated racism towards the natives. So is the literal epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women on both sides of the colonial border.

Add extractive industrial projects that bring the blessing of hundreds of well-paying jobs, a way to keep food on the table, and that ignorance explodes to the surface. The native person who tries to protect his land, the deepest part of his identity, becomes an obstacle that blocks a good job. Such a narrative benefits the company seeking its latest fossil fuel project. The stories of the Coastal GasLink, Enbridge, TransCanada pipeline and many other failed profit margins, uncertain oil forecasts and lack of demand are buried. We are told that it must be someone's fault, but it never appears that companies are making these destructive decisions.

I was born and raised in North Country; I grew up with loggers and miners, people who use their hands and backs for a living, as members of my family and neighbors. Mistrust and lack of understanding between rural communities and nearby natives are a constant. The exploitation of the lands and waters that we call home is also a constant. Jobs that pay well tend to be jobs that take much, much more than we need to ship to another location.

When the mine finally gives way, it is our water that is contaminated, our children playing on the ground with a chemical plume that extends below. When the old growth wood disappears, it is our ecosystem that is altered, the wild game that many of us still depend on disappears. We assume the risk of spills, of explosions, of all the immediate risks of bodily harm associated with the extractive industry. When Coastal GasLink makes its way through unfinished territory against the authority of the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, it is our communities that endure pain and destruction, it is our people, our youth that it carries those wounds and a greater separation between the natives. and non-native neighbors.

We are now at the point where the climate crisis has spread serious risks outside of our local communities. The polar ice caps are melting, the Global South has rising seas and burning rain forests, North America's own west coast is burning for ever longer periods in recent times. It is no longer just our problem and reality; belongs to all humanity.

In the finger pointing arena, it seems to me that blaming the native for taking a stand for our shared and unique home may seem like the easiest thing to do, but it makes less sense. Corporations are made of people, these people make decisions with enormous consequences. Governments are made up of people, these people shape economic responsibility, public policies and subsidize the future they want to support. Communities are made up of people, collectively we can do much better to understand each other and end a vicious circle of hatred.

It's the 21st century: surely we can do better than the uncontrolled mega-corporations that destroy our only home to earn money. Investing in technology, in people, in education, in the forgotten and still beautiful places that contain the remaining biodiversity and the delicate ecosystems that we all need to survive should be obvious, one would think. One would expect.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.