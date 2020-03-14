The stock market crash allegedly triggered an attack on the Alameda County deputy – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – A prominent architect who told authorities he was upset at losing money in the stock market crash was arrested for allegedly attacking the assistant to an Alameda County sheriff who arrested him in Pleasanton for erratic driving, said a sheriff's spokesman.

The deputy arrested Paul Powers, 58, of Pleasanton on Foothill Boulevard near the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton at 6:10 a.m. Thursday due to the way Powers was driving, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly

Powers stopped in his maroon truck, but when he got out of his car he assaulted the officer and threatened him, Kelly said.

Powers and the deputy got into a fight, but the deputy was able to bring Powers to the ground and arrest him, according to Kelly.

The deputy sprained the fight, but is expected to make a full recovery, Kelly said.

Powers suffered minor injuries and was examined at a local hospital, but was later booked into Santa Rita Prison in Dublin on suspicion of a felony that threatened an officer and assaulted a police officer.

Powers remains in jail in lieu of a $ 30,000 bond and will tentatively be prosecuted Monday if prosecutors press charges against him.

Kelly said that after Powers was arrested, he told the deputy that he was upset that he had lost $ 250,000 in the recent stock market crash and was having trouble at work.

Powers is president and CEO of the KPA Group, a Pleasanton-based architecture firm, according to the firm's website.

Powers describes himself on the website as "a highly qualified architect with more than 30 years of experience including master planning, scheduling, cost estimating, analysis of existing buildings, spatial planning, project design, interior design and administration of the building,quot;.

The website also said Powers is a nationally recognized aviation planning expert.

Powers has led the design, renovation and expansion of more than 35 airport passenger terminals, including projects in San Francisco, Santa Rosa and many other cities, according to the website.

