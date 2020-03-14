The star of & # 39; Mulan & # 39; Liu Yifei offers update on grandmother's condition in Wuhan

Instagram

The protagonist of the upcoming Disney movie reveals during a red carpet interview that her grandmother still lives in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

Actress stars in lead role in upcoming Disney movie "Mulan"And although she has been working hard to promote the film, her grandmother has remained in Wuhan under lockdown while authorities try to contain the virus.

The 32-year-old actress, who was born in the city, confirmed the news in a conversation with Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, insisting, "She's fine."

Mulan was due to hit theaters on March 27. However, due to the global coronavirus outbreak, which has seen more than 134,000 registered cases worldwide, and more than 4,900 deaths, the release has been suspended.

Disney bosses have yet to announce a new release date.

Mulan joins box office hits, including new James Bond movie "No time to die","A quiet place: part II", and the last"Fast and Furious"Film among the projects that have been erased from the release calendar for March and April.