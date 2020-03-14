The priests of San Francisco are told to shorten the mass; Temples of the Bay Area to live streaming services – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – While he did not order Sunday Mass to be canceled, San Francisco Catholic Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone on Friday asked archdiocese priests to shorten services as much as possible and provide shortened homilies to reduce opportunities for parishioners. of exposure to coronavirus.

Catholic services throughout the San Francisco Bay area had already dispensed with shaking hands during the mass peace signal and encouraged, if possible, social distance during the ceremony.

But Archbishop Cordileone made it very clear in his memo that Sunday Masses will continue on schedule and were not subject to local ordinances governing crowd size.

"Scheduled Masses should not be canceled on Sundays and weekdays (the latter rarely attracts more than 250 people)," he wrote. "For us as Catholics, Sunday worship is essential."

Archbishop Cordileone was on a conference call with other bishops of the California Catholic Conference before issuing new recommendations for parishes in San Francisco and Marin and San Mateo counties.

Canceling Sunday service entirely was not a consideration, but the Archbishop said elderly and vulnerable parishioners were exempt from the obligation to attend. It also extended that to any parishioner who was afraid of being in a crowd during the current outbreak.

Other religious services that are not essential, or for which it is not essential that they be performed at this time, were to be canceled or postponed.

"Some services, such as funerals and weddings, may or may not be considered essential at this time, depending on the circumstances," the Archbishop wrote in his letter to pastors. "I leave that decision to your discretion."

But what the archbishop encouraged was to broadcast Sunday services as much as possible.

"Priests are encouraged to take steps to avoid prolonging Mass time as liturgical norms allow, to minimize the time people are potentially exposed to contagion," he wrote. "Examples of this would include abbreviated homilies, abbreviated sentences of the

Faithful, omitting the procession with the offerings and minimal music. "

The Archbishop also asked the younger priests to take over public responsibilities in the parishes of their older colleagues.

And the Catholic Church was not the only religious institution to implement such changes. Also on Friday, the Emanu-el Congregation in San Francisco and the Sinai Temple in Oakland announced that they would suspend all programming in person.

Emanu-el congregation officials said they are unaware of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, but since many of their congregations are over 60 years old, they want to help curb the spread of the virus as best they can. possible. In-person programming is canceled until April 5.

Temple services on Friday nights will air live on Facebook beginning Friday. “On March 13, we will broadcast the One Shabbat service live at 6:00 pm on the Temple Facebook page and the Late Shabbat at 8:30 pm on the Young Adults Facebook page to offer peace and shrine that is the gift of Shabbat. Please keep checking this page for updates, ”officials said.

For Shabbat services at Temple Sinai, in-person events will not take place until further notice. Friday night and Saturday morning services, including Shabbat Minyan, will only air. The WTS service scheduled for tonight, March 13, will be postponed until the summer. You can see a PDF of the service that will be used in the coming weeks for Friday nights. Temple services can be streamed live on their Facebook or Vimeo page