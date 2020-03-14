The new promotion & # 39; RHOA & # 39; mocks the moment that leads to NeNe's escapes and the 'almost spit' fight from Kenya Moore

Bravo

It begins after Cynthia and Kenya decide to bury the ax as they share a friendly hug, leading NeNe to call Cynthia for being too easy for Kenya.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Season 12 will see another heated confrontation involving cast members NeNe leaks Y Kenya moore. In a new promotion, which launched on Friday, March 13, the two nemesis are having a verbal fight with NeNe calling Kenya a "b *** h".

Start later Cynthia Bailey confronts Kenya for doing grim things to him, including ruining his surprise engagement with Mike Hill and challenging his wine experience. Kenya then apologizes to Cynthia and says, "I'm sorry I hurt your feelings. I think your business speaks for itself. I will always applaud you. You are a queen, you are my sister, and that's not going to change."

Cynthia and Kenya decide to bury the ax while sharing a friendly hug. Seeing that, NeNe calls Cynthia for being too easy for Kenya. "Cynthia would never hold Kenya accountable. Your supposed 'good friend' ruined your engagement and your business, but that's it 'friends make mistakes'. I never remember Cynthia saying' friends make mistakes' when I was worried, "NeNe shares in a confessional. "Cynthia is Kenyan punk, believe me."

NeNe later tells Chyntia: "I know it was me, so you would have gone harder. We are closer than anyone in this circle and that includes her." Kenya steps in: "But things change," leading NeNe to lash out at her and call her a "big stalker, bitch."

Offended, Kenya replies, "Wait a minute. Did you just call me a bitch? What is this?" NeNe doesn't back down and challenges Kenya, "What are you going to say about it? What are you going to do about it?"

"Do you want me to fight with you? What are you talking about?" Kenya asks, to which NeNe replies, "No, you can't fight me, girl. You would lose. So all you're going to do is shut up." With that, all hell breaks loose. According to the previous clip the show released earlier, the heated discussion will lead to the moment when Kenya accused NeNe of "almost" spitting it out.

NeNe denied the allegations, although he admitted that he should have. "She needs to be spit on with all the horrible things she's said and done! Since I started constantly with myself throughout the season, lying on top of me, saying I'm drugged and bipolar," she reacted to the video in A tweet in January. "In addition to that recent tweet he posted, so enjoy the moment! I did the act, but I DIDN'T LISTEN! I wish I had! I don't regret it."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET in Bravo.