The morning mist gives way to the sun

A foggy Saturday morning in Denver will give way to a lot of sunshine later in the day, while the mountains see scattered snow before noon.

Highs in Denver are expected to reach 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Sunday is forecast to be even better in the metropolitan area, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.