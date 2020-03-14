The Mi-24 helicopter was close to the collision with drones during a military exercise – Defense Blog

A Mi-24 ‘Hind’ attack helicopter was forced to take measures to prevent after a drone was seen during a military exercise in Russia.

The short video showing a drone flying over a military helicopter during a tactical assault crossing and tactical landing exercise was released on social media. The terrifying images show a close call between the drone and the Mi-24 helicopter recorded from the camera aboard the drone.

A collision between a drone and an airplane could have dramatic consequences. With the increasing number of drones in service and the increasing number of drone pilots, many of them ignoring the regulation, they are a real threat to the security of civil and military aviation.

Even a small drone that crashes into a plane can cause major damage, previously confirmed by Kevin Poormon, an engineer at the University of Dayton who.

Kevin has conducted numerous bird impact tests on aircraft, mimicked an air collision between a 2.1-pound DJI Phantom 2 quadcopter and a Mooney M20 aircraft. The drone entered the plane much farther than a gel "bird,quot; of similar weight, damaging the plane's main mast, which supports the weight of the wing. Debris thrown from the plane.

A study by a Federal Aviation Administration research center made similar findings, saying drones' stiffer materials allow them to do more damage than birds.