The Masters: PGA Tour stars in the decision to postpone the main | Golf News

Masters organizers hope to reschedule the tournament later this year

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey were among the stars of the PGA Tour to express their disappointment upon hearing that The Masters will not be played next month.

But when they picked up their clubs and belongings from TPC Sawgrass after the cancellation of The Players Championship, all players unanimously supported the decision to suspend all professional golf activity due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Tiger Woods will hold onto his title for longer than expected

After the PGA Tour announced that the next four events on its calendar would not take place this year, Augusta National President Fred Ridley issued a statement confirming that the Masters will not be played next month, although it is expected that the tournament can be rescheduled later this year.

This is what the players told the Golf Channel on Friday …

Justin Thomas

"The Masters is my favorite tournament of the year, so obviously I have hopes of being able to play it, and whenever we do, we do it. I don't care if it's 25 degrees and there is nobody there, I'm going to play it with the chance to win the Masters.

Justin Thomas understands the decision to delay the Masters

"But then again, that's on the way. And right now I'm worried about trying to get home right now and find out what I'm going to do for a couple of weeks and wonder what I'm preparing for next." It's just a wild moment, wild right now.

Rickie Fowler

"To me, it almost seemed like it was inevitable when it comes to things in our country in sports and through different organizations and things like that. You know, I join the PGA Tour and Jay Monahan and everyone's decision obviously move forward with what everyone else is doing, too.

Rickie Fowler Supports Professional Golf Suspension

"And the postponement of the Masters, it's about the safety and well-being of our country and all the people. I mean, it's just golf. It's just a game we can play, which is quite special. But outside of golf and sports and things like that, life is much bigger than sports and golf. So having some tournaments canceled or postponed is what it is. "

Xander Schauffele

"Well postponed is a comforting word. Canceled is another. As long as I say postponed, I think players will find hope in that word and just wait for the time to come."

Paul Casey

"It doesn't surprise me, it doesn't surprise me at all. You know, this is now a pandemic. The ladies and gentlemen who are hosting that big event have very smart minds and are taking the proper precautions."

Tony Finau

"A lot of crazy things are happening. You know, the world is going to end; obviously, we feel that way right now in the golf community with the postponement of the Masters. I don't know if that has happened before. But I'm glad they didn't said it was canceled. So I hope we will play in the future. "

Jason Day

"I think right now everyone is nervous about what has been going on, but I think they are the necessary steps that need to be taken regarding the safety and health not just of the players, but only of the general population. Obviously, we need to get up against this and try to make sure we don't have any setbacks in the future.

"I think that is the main key to understanding what we are obviously trying to overcome and move on from there. But I think Augusta made the right decision about it."