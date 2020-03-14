The last stage of the Brahmastra shooting was postponed to April?

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2020 and the audience is excited to see to this big screen due to its cast, as well as the plot. Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh have collaborated for the first time and that has increased the excitement around the film. Brahmastra is currently on the last stage of its filming schedule and the last segment of the film was shot in Mumbai.

However, a major newspaper has reported that the last schedule of the film has been delayed until April, before it was going to be shot in March, but due to the scare of the coronavirus, the filmmakers have decided to advance it until next month. . A source told a daily leader: "They don't want to put them at any risk. So for now, filming has moved to April. " We just hope that the creators don't have to postpone the film's release date once again.

