The future of European football will be decided by UEFA with four teleconferences on Tuesday | Football news

%MINIFYHTML4a8a87f1e7785e919c1aa51f11f9f44b11% %MINIFYHTML4a8a87f1e7785e919c1aa51f11f9f44b12%





UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will speak to all European leagues and international associations on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML4a8a87f1e7785e919c1aa51f11f9f44b13% %MINIFYHTML4a8a87f1e7785e919c1aa51f11f9f44b14%

The future of European football this summer will be decided by four conference calls on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML4a8a87f1e7785e919c1aa51f11f9f44b15% %MINIFYHTML4a8a87f1e7785e919c1aa51f11f9f44b16%

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has caused the massive postponement of football matches and the World Health Organization says that Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and his operational leadership team will hold separate video conferences with:

European Club Association , representing nearly 250 clubs, including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Rangers

, representing nearly 250 clubs, including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Rangers European leagues , which represents 32 leagues, including the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League

, which represents 32 leagues, including the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League The 55 associations , including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

, including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland UEFA Executive Committee, who will make the final decision.

The postponement of Euro 2020 for one year is the most likely result of the calls, given the uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

Ceferin is expected to join each call from UEFA Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis, UEFA Deputy Secretary General and Director of Football Giorgio Marchetti and UEFA Events CEO Martin Kallen.

FIFPro, the global players union, represented by Bobby Barnes, will join a call with the ECA or the European leagues.

The UEFA Executive Committee, which includes UEFA Vice President and former Manchester United Chief Executive David Gill, will make a final decision on Euro 2020, including the tiebreaker games scheduled for this month.

FA President and FIFA Vice President Greg Clarke is one of six members of the FIFA European Council on the UEFA Executive Committee who cannot vote.

UEFA has suspended the Champions League and Europa League until further notice.