The fourth confirmed case of coronavirus in Tarrant County is in close contact with the American Airlines pilot who tested positive – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Health officials reported the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County, and that person is "close contact,quot; with an American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier this week.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department said the case involves a Tarrant County resident and that the person was examined in a private laboratory.

Authorities said the patient is "close contact,quot; with a pilot based at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport who tested positive. However, that pilot was found to be an out-of-state resident, authorities said.

Director Vinny Taneja said the new patient had isolated himself and had not been in contact with anyone at DFW airport since the symptoms developed.

It was on Friday that Tarrant County announced its second and third confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Friday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a local disaster declaration to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The county recommends that community meetings of 250 or more be canceled. It also recommended that events of any size where people would be in close contact should also be canceled or postponed.