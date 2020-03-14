The flames will not pay part-time arena workers for canceled events due to coronaviruses, according to a report.

%MINIFYHTML4a6a8e4db80cdfcd23c4703263a6e10311% %MINIFYHTML4a6a8e4db80cdfcd23c4703263a6e10312%

The NHL "pause,quot; due to fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused the closure of many arenas in North America, and on Friday the owners of the Calgary Flames notified employees by time and event that they were not will pay for canceled shifts.

According to the Calgary Herald, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) sent an email to workers at the Scotiabank Saddledome, home of the Flames, the WHL Calgary Hitmans and the NLL Calgary Roughnecks; all teams owned by CSEC, stating that they will not be paid in turns beyond the March 12 date that saw the indefinite postponement of many leagues worldwide.

“Unless your supervisor notifies you, all scheduled shifts will be canceled. CSEC will pay your shift on March 12, 2020 if you were scheduled to work, as the cancellation notice was less than the 24 hours required by the Alberta Employment Standards. Any changes on March 13, 2020 and beyond must be pre-approved by your supervisor, ”as reported in the email. "The Alberta Employment Standards require employers to notify 24 hours in advance of cancellation of scheduled shifts. CSEC will pay employees where the notification of cancellation is less than 24 hours. No payment will be made for shifts canceled more than 24 hours in advance. "

The move comes at a time when several other owner groups, and even some players, around the NHL and NBA have publicly stated that they will cover the salaries of local employees during the shutdown, at least in the short term.

CSEC noted the Canadian government's waiver of the one-week waiting period for employment insurance benefits due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and encouraged affected employees to apply.

"Details of this change are still in progress, however, it appears that employees asked their employers to self-isolate when recommended by public health officials," the email reported. "Employees must have enough insurable hours to qualify for EI benefits."