The director of & # 39; Shang-Chi & # 39; isolates himself while waiting for coronavirus test result, production suspended

Although Destin Daniel Cretton is moving away from his duties amid the pandemic, the second unit and other elements of production will continue to move forward.

Production at Marvel & # 39; s "Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings"It has been suspended because director Destin Daniel Cretton has isolated himself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, starring Simu Liu As Marvel's first Asian superhero, he has been filming in Australia, but on the advice of doctors, Cretton has given up his duties, stopping production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is not closing entirely, and the second unit and other production elements will continue to move forward.

A note sent to the crew on set says, "As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to take extra caution given the current environment and decided to take the COVID-19 test today. He currently it isolates itself on the recommendation of your doctor. "

"While you wait for the test results, we are suspending production of the first unit with great caution until you get the results next week. The second unit and non-production production will continue normally. We will contact everyone on Tuesday for the last update ".

He finished: "This is an unprecedented moment. We appreciate everyone's understanding as we work on this."

The coronavirus, which has so far seen more than 134,000 recorded cases worldwide and more than 4,900 deaths, has wreaked havoc in Hollywood, with production in Tom Hanks& # 39; Elvis presley biopic, Disney & # 39; s "The falcon and the winter soldier"and from Netflix"Riverdale"it stopped due to the outbreak.