The coronavirus pandemic closes the Colorado Capitol for at least two weeks

The Colorado Legislature will suspend its annual session until at least March 30 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, leaving more than 350 bills in progress.

"This is an incredibly solemn moment for, frankly, the entire world and it is obviously now dramatically impacting the state of Colorado," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.

House and Senate leaders on Friday presented a resolution for the temporary closure of the General Assembly. Free time could be extended.

They are also asking the Colorado Supreme Court to assess whether the 120-day session of the legislature has to be consecutive, or whether lawmakers can stop the clock and pick it up again later where they left off.

