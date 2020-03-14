The coronavirus can remain infectious for days on surfaces.

Scientists studying the new coronavirus are rapidly discovering characteristics that allow it to infect and make humans sick. Each virus has a distinctive way of interacting with the world, and this, SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid-19 disease, is well equipped to create a historical pandemic.

Coronavirus can be removed by people even before they have symptoms. That pre-symptomatic transmission has helped him become a stealthy contagion, spreading through communities before they know what hit them.

Coronavirus can take many days, up to 14, before an infection turns into symptoms, and while most people recover without serious illness, this is not a mistake that comes and goes quickly. A severe case of covid-19 can last for weeks.

The virus lurks in the body even after people feel better. A new study in The Lancet, based on research in China, found that the average time the virus remains in a patient's respiratory tract after symptoms start is 20 days. Among the patients who survived the disease, the virus continued to be eliminated for between eight and 37 days (the study did not reach any conclusion on whether and to what extent this persistence could cause infections in other people).

This coronavirus can establish itself in the upper respiratory tract, said Vincent Munster, chief of the Virus Ecology Section at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, a facility in Hamilton, Mont., Which is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. That allows the virus to spread more easily by coughing and sneezing, and it contrasts with another coronavirus that Munster's lab has studied: MERS, which tends to infect cells in the lower respiratory tract, he said. Although more deadly than the new virus, MERS did not spread as easily and did not become a pandemic.

Munster and colleagues have been studying the new coronavirus under laboratory conditions to better understand its viability outside the host organism, in the air, and on surfaces.

Those experiments found that at least some coronaviruses can remain viable, capable of infecting a person, for up to 24 hours in cardboard and up to three days in plastic and stainless steel.

When it was aerosolized into fine, floating particles, the virus remained viable for three hours. On a copper surface, it was four hours, the study found. The median duration of virus viability in stainless steel was 13 hours and 16 hours in polypropylene, a common type of plastic.

Munster and his team's new paper was published on a preprint site, and has not yet been published in a magazine.

The researchers used a nebulizer to aerosolize the virus, but in a natural environment the virus does not spread through aerosol particles. Certain hospital treatments can cause aerosolized viruses, but the main way the virus has spread is through drops, such as when someone sneezes or coughs. Such drops can travel up to six feet.

As the coronavirus spreads, the simple act of touching a surface has become a delicate matter of risk analysis. The world is full of suspicious surfaces. Is it safe to touch an ATM screen? Or self-payment at the grocery store? A door handle? A package that arrived in the mail?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people take steps to clean and disinfect surfaces. But the durability of some coronaviruses on a surface does not mean that they remain as contagious as the hours go by. Most virus particles degrade in a matter of minutes or hours outside of a living host, and the amount of infectious particles decreases exponentially over time.

Although it is theoretically possible for a person to become infected a day or two after someone has deposited virus particles (for example, by sneezing) on ​​a surface, it is much less likely than in the first hours after the sneeze, Munster said.

"The risk of becoming infected through these transmission routes decreases over time," said Munster. "That window of infection is highest in the first 10 minutes, or an hour or two."

He addressed a commonly expressed concern: that a package in the mail may be a vector for the disease. He said it is highly unlikely, but added: "There is never a zero risk if the person who delivered the package just sneezed into that package a second ago."

During a CNN town hall program on the coronavirus on Thursday night, Anthony Fauci, the former director of NIAID, addressed the issue of packages: "I think if you start thinking about money and mail and things like that, you can almost freeze yourself, which I don't think is a good idea. "

A virus is a peculiar object that is inert and arguably not really alive outside of a host. Only when it invades a cell and hijacks the machinery of a cell, the virus can begin to replicate.

Outside, on an inanimate surface, the virus will gradually lose the ability to be an infectious agent. It can be dried, for example. It can degrade when exposed to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. A person who sneezes on a surface can deposit thousands of virus particles, and some can remain viable for days. Still, the likelihood of a person coming into contact with the remains of that sneeze decreases over time, because most infections are the result of a high viral load.

"The more exposed you are to more viruses, the greater the chance that you will become infected," Munster said.

Gary Whittaker, an infectious disease expert at Cornell University, echoed that, saying that it usually takes "an army of viruses to enter,quot; to break through a human's natural defenses, including mucus. that lines the airways.

"We are talking about thousands or tens of thousands of particles to infect an animal or a person," said Whittaker.

The US strategy USA To curb the spread of the coronavirus, it focuses on social distancing, in recognition of the fact that humans are covid-19 vectors. Simultaneously, the CDC has urged people in the United States to clean and disinfect the surfaces of their homes. The CDC has presented a guide on how to mix a bleach sanitizer solution: five tablespoons (1/3 cup) of bleach per gallon of water (and never mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleaner).

Amid these precautions, people must understand that surfaces containing the virus, known to scientists as fomites, are not the main drivers of this pandemic. Covid-19 is transmitted primarily through direct person-to-person contact.

"It is possible that a person could contract COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads "Say the CDC.