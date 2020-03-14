The Chinese tycoon who criticized Xi's response to the coronavirus has disappeared.

His nickname in China was "The Cannon," and Ren Zhiqiang's latest comment was one of the most explosive so far.
Ren, a Beijing open property tycoon, wrote in a scathing essay that China's leader Xi Jinping was a power-hungry "clown,quot;. He said the Communist Party's strict limits on freedom of expression had exacerbated the coronavirus epidemic.
Mr. Ren, one of Mr. Xi's most prominent critics in mainland China, is now missing, his friends said Saturday.
Her disappearance comes amid a far-reaching campaign by the party to nullify criticism of her slow and secret initial response to the epidemic, which has killed more than 3,100 people in China and sickened more than 80,000.
The Chinese government is working to portray Mr. Xi as a hero who is leading the country to victory in a "people's war,quot; against the virus. But officials are struggling with deep anger from the Chinese public, with many people still furious at the government's first efforts to hide the crisis.
Party member Mr. Ren is known for his critical criticism of Mr. Xi. In 2016, the party released him on probation for one year for denouncing Mr. Xi's propaganda policies in online comments.
The government has intensively monitored Mr. Ren's movements since then, his friends said, preventing him from leaving the country and deleting his social media accounts, where he had accumulated many followers.
His whereabouts were unclear on Saturday, and police in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We are very concerned about him," said Wang Ying, a retired businessman and a friend of Mr. Ren. "I'll keep looking for it."
In recent weeks, a Mr. Ren's essay began to circulate among elite circles in China and abroad. In it, he blamed the government for silencing the whistleblowers and trying to hide the outbreak, which started in the central city of Wuhan in December.
While he did not explicitly use Mr. Xi's name in the comment, Ren left no doubt that he was speaking about the leader of China, repeatedly referring to Mr. Xi's speeches and actions.
"I don't see an emperor standing there exhibiting his 'new clothes', but a clown who undressed and insisted on remaining an emperor," he wrote.
Addressing Mr. Xi, he wrote: "You do not hide in the least your determined ambition to be an emperor and your determination to destroy anyone who will not leave you."
Mr. Ren, 69, is the retired president of Huayuan Properties, a real estate developer. In 2016, Mr. Ren came under scrutiny after writing on his microblog that China's media should serve the people, not the party, contradicting one of Mr. Xi's high-profile pronouncements. His comments offered a window into the growing frustration among Chinese intellectuals and businessmen over Mr. Xi's increasingly authoritarian government.
The party quickly moved to censor him, saying he had "lost his party spirit." But He continued to speak on other topics, such as China's strict policies to limit population in large cities.
As the Chinese media has revealed more details about China's efforts to cover up the coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks, Mr. Xi has been attacked by several prominent Chinese activists and intellectuals.
Xu Zhangrun, a law professor in Beijing, published an essay last month saying the epidemic had "revealed the rotten core of the Chinese government. "
Xu Zhiyong, a prominent legal activist, released a letter to Mr. Xi on social media, accusing him of cover-up and asking him to resign. Then he was arrested.
Activists said Ren's disappearance was a worrying sign that the government was stepping up its latest offensive against freedom of expression.
"The epidemic has brought out the worst in Xi Jinping," said Yang Jianli, a rights activist based in the United States. "He is so determined not to give up an inch that correctly understanding an inch would mean hundreds of miles."