The Bachelor's Peter Weber syncs Kygo's "Happy Now,quot; lips after breakup

After a drama-filled breakup … after a previous split, The Bachelor star Peter Weber he's frowning upside down with some tune.
During the two-part finale of season 24 of the ABC dating series earlier this week, "Pilot Pete,quot; got engaged to the contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. Their engagement lasted a month. Then he met the runner-up Madison Prewett, To your mother's disappointment, Barb Weber. On Thursday, Peter and Madison announced that they had decided to go their separate ways.
On Friday night, Peter posted on his Instagram story a video of him singing alongside Kygothe 2018 song "Happy Now,quot; while hanging out with a group of friends, including a Single producer.
The lyrics include: "You and me, it was good, but it wasn't right / And it will be difficult, but I know I will make it / Step by step, I will go ahead and carry on with life / So I let it go, and I hope you are happy now ".
"Kygo comes with the sensations," wrote the 28-year-old.
In the meantime, Single producer Julie LaPlaca She broke her silence to respond to recent rumors that she and Peter became romantically involved.
She said on Instagram: "Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight."
The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison He had also recently denied the rumors.