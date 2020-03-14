Thanks Rudy Gobert. His ignorance of coronavirus made the NBA safer

Thanks Rudy Gobert.

%MINIFYHTMLad39ad18cf23ad748fe6fb427f145f3411% %MINIFYHTMLad39ad18cf23ad748fe6fb427f145f3412%

Before their positive test was confirmed on Wednesday night, how many took the coronavirus threat seriously? The NBA took precautions, distributed hygiene memos, and instructed teams to limit the size of their travel groups, but would that really have been adequate to stop a potential pandemic?

It took a positive test, a dramatic sprint from an Oklahoma City coach before the start of the Jazz-Thunder game, and an immediate response from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to stop the league. It wasn't long before NHL, MLB, MLS, and NCAA did the same.

Silver called it a "split second decision,quot; to suspend the season. He also said the league was considering working with Gobert on a PSA on the effects of the virus.

In hindsight, it's embarrassing to see the video of Gobert playing microphones and tape recorders on Monday afternoon after the NBA put in place a 6-foot-8-foot barrier between players and the media. In effect, Gobert was ruling out the virus threat. The virus would never reach the NBA, and the league is making a big deal of it, he suggested putting his hands on others' devices.

But by Thursday, Gobert said he felt "fear, anxiety, and shame,quot; in his candid Instagram post that was no "excuse,quot; for how callous he had acted. The juxtaposition of seeing an NBA superstar humiliated after his actions just two days earlier sent a broad message about how non-discriminatory the coronavirus was.

Note that on Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours before the entire NBA was suspended, the owners were inclined to play without fans rather than taking a break. That was an indication of how seriously, or not, the league's Board of Governors saw the growing problem.

Amid that backdrop, the Nuggets continued to hold a shooting in Dallas, as the team, public relations personnel and the media traveled in unknown territory. Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray denounced the hypocrisy of what appeared to be the owners' opinion. He said he did not believe it was "fair trade,quot; that players were still traveling and exposed to the virus, although there might not be fans in the stands. Murray asked for another solution. About 10 hours later, due to Gobert's positive result, Silver took the extraordinary step.

As I sat three rows from the court in Dallas, the Nuggets and the Mavericks playing a surreal second half in circumstances that would probably never replicate, I couldn't help but wonder how reckless it was that 20,302 fans, a sell-out, had gotten into Center. from American Airlines. One of those fans wore a mask and latex gloves just a few rows from the court.

"These are things you see in the movies," Nuggets coach Michael Malone would later say.

Immediately after the Mavs' win, when I was struggling to come up with a game story that seemed very trivial to me at the time, I noticed that Nikola Jokic and Serbian Boban Marjanovic shared a close and heartfelt hug. Many other players were, too, in the way NBA players mix after games, but that hug and those smiles laughed at something much bigger. I was wondering if you had heard of Gobert's positive test, which fell during the third quarter on Wednesday night.

If there was a silver lining to the Nuggets-Mavs game that ended after the league halted operations, it was that ESPN's reach allowed it to convey the gravity of the situation. For NBA fans, and soon after fans of all sports, ignorance was no longer adequate. Rudy Gobert made sure of that.