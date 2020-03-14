Teens explode over international crew caught in the great princess coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Mood was raging over the crew trapped in the coronavirus-affected Grand Princess.

All that is known for certain is that the cruise is supposed to leave the port of Oakland late Sunday. His crew is still on board.

"You are building a Petri dish by quarantining the crew on the ship," says Jack Heyman, retired from the International Federation of Transport Workers. "This is more than a problem, it is a crisis."

He hosted the Bay Area maritime union groups on Saturday morning, speaking on behalf of those whom no one has seen or heard, the approximately 1,100 crew members who remain aboard the virus-affected Grand Princess .

"Six hundred Filipinos," says Robert Irminger of the Inland Boatman’s Union. "There are also Koreans, Sri Lankans and Italians on that ship."

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services says the crew members who tested positive were eliminated, but less is known about the remaining crew members, now trapped on the ship.

"The rest of the crew should be tested, they should receive medical treatment now," says Heyman.

"And in order to repatriate them to their countries of origin," adds Irminger.

Another complaint raised by the stevedores on Saturday was the ongoing working conditions under the threat of coronavirus. They say workers should demand greater safety precautions at all ports on the west coast.

"Go find your equipment and clean it before starting work," said an ILWU union representative. "You don't start your shift, you don't do anything, until you clean your truck, if that's how they're going to play this game." That is going to stop the product of work, they are going to be upset about that, but that is what we have to do if they do not want to do it. "

KPIX contacted Cal OES, the agency that manages the Grand Princess situation, but those calls were not answered on Saturday. However, a source close to the governor's office says Gavin Newsom wants this ship to leave Oakland by the end of Sunday, even if that means anchoring in the middle of San Francisco Bay until the members' repatriation can be resolved. of the crew.