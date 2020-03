Businesses and stock markets around the world are struggling to stay afloat with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

But some tech companies are seeing an increase in revenue.

%MINIFYHTML05766fb8194a7db787a5fb5343a8bfc111% %MINIFYHTML05766fb8194a7db787a5fb5343a8bfc112%

Millions of people under lockdown are now turning to digital media to get on with their daily lives.

Raheela Mahomed from Al Jazeera explains.