Teachers Postponed By Viruses – Up News Info Detroit

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (AP) Augusta National decided on Monday to postpone the Masters due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Club president Fred Ridley says he hopes to postpone the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at a later date.

Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full calendar of events throughout the year.

The next big event would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.