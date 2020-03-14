Tamar Braxton returns to Instagram with a stunning photo and big ad, and Ashanti has this reaction

Tamar Braxton is back, and she is sexier than ever. Fans of the singer and reality TV star know that several weeks ago, she deleted all posts and photos on her Instagram page.

The mother of one of them returned with a hot photo in which she wears a jacket that she left open to show her cleavage and a rosary.

The singer used the legend to say that she has new music on the way. the Braxton Family Values star wrote: "What is it, Boo, did you miss me already ?! You know you did, but guess who's been working hard with new music on the go! Your girl will drop some heat through your soul very very very soon.

Tune in to my IG or official YouTube page tonight while live on 9 / EST for a #AskTamarAnything session.

Who knows, I can even drop something small after my life into my IG Story to hold you up. Be blessed and let me guide you through it. #periodt ".

Ashanti, who loved the look, had this reaction: "🔥🔥🔥". A fan told Ashanti and Tamar, "Can we get a good old school remake, please … but ask the fans which song? Pick the top 5 and then have all social media platforms run polls, pleaseeeeeee. "

A second sponsor stated: “Hotter than fish fat! 🔥❣️🔥The queen is back. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”This follower shared:

"Damn girl, you're killing the game 🔥🔥".

Tamar recently released the song called "Crazy Kinda Love,quot; that will appear on the True to game 2 movie, and she did an interview with Billboard to talk about it saying, “I think one where your guard is completely down and all your rules and all the things you feel will not make you lose control in a relationship. It doesn't matter what a person does, and you love them so much that you're willing to work it out, instead of all your rules preventing you from loving someone completely. And I would like to say that I have been there before! (Laughter) That just shows that sometimes you don't have control of love, you know? You can't choose the person you fall in love with. Sometimes it works in your favor when you let your guard down, but sometimes there are certain signs where you go back up. Sometimes we love people so much that we ignore those signs, and it is to our detriment. "

When asked if he had re-recorded, he confessed, "Well, I don't want to say yes or no. (Laughs) But the interest is definitely there. The spark is definitely on. So we'll see."

Tamar is reportedly dating businessman David Adefeso.



