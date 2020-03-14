Take a virtual tour of these Massachusetts museums and cultural institutions.

%MINIFYHTMLb3f282bd340385fb2e24a0413c81bb1a11% %MINIFYHTMLb3f282bd340385fb2e24a0413c81bb1a12%

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the closure of schools, businesses, and organizations across the state, including many local museums.

But you can still get your cultural solution by taking advantage of virtual museum tours from the comfort of your home.

Google Arts & Culture offers online tours and exhibits of hundreds of museums around the world, including several in Boston, such as the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts.

That's right, you can take a virtual stroll through the lush courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and enjoy a close-up view of the paintings and sculptures in the MFA galleries. You can also examine the personal documents of John Quincy Adams and Thomas Jefferson at the Massachusetts Historical Society.

Children returning from school and wanting to visit the Boston Children & # 39; s Museum can plan their next museum adventure by navigating fun places like the three-story New Balance Foundation Climb on the first floor and the Construction Zone on the third floor, through the virtual tour on the museum's website.

You can also take a virtual tour of the Massachusetts State House from your home, visiting the Great Hall, the Senate, the office of the Speaker of the House, and more. The tour describes nine historical spaces and "highlights paintings, sculptures, artifacts, and decorative arts that commemorate the people and events that helped shape the Commonwealth and the nation."